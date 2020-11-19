Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra to hold free performance Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is holding a free one-hour performance Thursday.
Philharmonic officials say this performance is a part of its free Diversity Series called “Connect & Celebrate: New Traditions.”
That performance is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science located at 411 SE Riverside Drive.
They say the Eykamp String Quartet members will perform works by Caroline Shaw, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, George Walker, and Ricardo Lorenz during the one-hour event.
