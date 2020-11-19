Berry Global reports record 4th quarter & fiscal year 2020 results

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Berry Global released its fourth-quarter and fiscal year results on Thursday.
Company officials say they have seen net sales of $3 billion with a four percent organic volume growth in the fourth quarter.
Berry’s Chairman and CEO, Tom Salmon, issued the following statement:
“Fiscal 2020 was a terrific year for Berry, during which we delivered record financial results that exceeded our expectations. Our key strategic priorities for fiscal 2020 were to generate profitable organic growth, integrate the business acquired with RPC, and further strengthen our balance sheet. I am pleased to report success in all three strategic priorities.
“The execution from our front-line team members, for not only achieving our financial performance results, but also in helping keep each other safe, while meeting the critical needs of our communities and customers, was nothing short of outstanding. In the face of significant adversity and complexity across the globe, our business continued to demonstrate our financial and operational stability throughout the year.
“We enter fiscal 2021 with confidence in our ability to grow organically as we have demonstrated this past year. I believe we are well positioned to see long-term, predictable, and sustainable growth with customer-linked capital investments that target continued expansion into both faster growing end markets and developing emerging markets.”
