3 arrested after police chase that started in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a chase started Wednesday night after a Trooper tried to make a traffic stop on KY 175 in Graham.
Troopers say the pursuit continued over 20 miles, until the suspect got a flat tire on KY 2385 in McLean County.
They say the driver, 36-year-old James Reeder, of Owensboro tried to run away, but he was arrested.
Troopers say his passengers. 35-year-old Ronald Chinn, of Newport, Ky., and 21-year-old Elizabeth Ratliff, of Henderson were also taken into custody.
Reeder was charged with Speeding 26 MPH or Greater over the Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Driving DUI Suspended License- 2nd Offense (Aggravated Circumstances); Possession of Synthetic Drugs- 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; and Failure to Wear Seatbelt.
Troopers say he was also served with multiple Failure to Appear warrants out of Daviess County.
Chinn and Ratliff were both charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs- 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 2ndDegree- Drug Unspecified; and Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess.
Ratliff was also served a warrant for Failure to Appear out of Daviess County. (A mug shot for Chinn was not available at the time of this report)
