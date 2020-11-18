IL shows 1 new COVID-19 death in Wayne Co.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Much of the briefing was spent discussing high numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
Tuesday, he announced Illinois is moving to Tier 3 mitigations on Friday.
Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 8,922 new coronavirus cases and 139 new deaths.
Illinois now has at least 606,771 total positive COVID-19 cases and 11,014 deaths statewide.
The map shows one additional death in Wayne County.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 746 cases, 28 deaths
- White County - 454 cases, 7 deaths
- Wabash County - 410 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 176 cases, 3 deaths
