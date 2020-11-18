IL shows 1 new COVID-19 death in Wayne Co.

IL Gov. Pritzker giving daily update. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | November 18, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 2:56 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

Much of the briefing was spent discussing high numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Tuesday, he announced Illinois is moving to Tier 3 mitigations on Friday.

Wednesday, Illinois health officials reported 8,922 new coronavirus cases and 139 new deaths.

Illinois now has at least 606,771 total positive COVID-19 cases and 11,014 deaths statewide.

The map shows one additional death in Wayne County.

Illinois Coronavirus Website

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 746 cases, 28 deaths
  • White County - 454 cases, 7 deaths
  • Wabash County - 410 cases, 6 deaths
  • Edwards County - 176 cases, 3 deaths

