INDOT receives public comment on pedestrian crossing near Bosse H.S.

INDOT, Mayor Winnecke to announce new pedestrian crossing near Bosse HS
By Jill Lyman | November 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 6:40 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) held a public meeting at the Bosse High School cafeteria in Evansville on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was to offer the public a chance to comment on the recommended pedestrian crossing on US 41 at Washington Ave.

Project materials are available to view online or upon request.

Both state and federal funds are available for construction.

