INDOT receives public comment on pedestrian crossing near Bosse H.S.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) held a public meeting at the Bosse High School cafeteria in Evansville on Wednesday evening.
You can watch the entire meeting n the video below:
The meeting was to offer the public a chance to comment on the recommended pedestrian crossing on US 41 at Washington Ave.
Project materials are available to view online or upon request.
Both state and federal funds are available for construction.
