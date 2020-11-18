Students, staff gather to say goodbye to Henderson superintendent

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools rallied together Wednesday for a socially distanced goodbye to Superintendent Marganna Stanley.
Stanley has been with Henderson schools for 30 years.
Superintendent Stanley went on a bus tour of all the schools in the county as students and staff joined her outside to thank her for all the work she’s done for the school district.
Stanley spent her entire career with Henderson schools, starting as a 5th-grade teacher back in 1990.
She was originally supposed to retire earlier in the school year, but stuck around to make sure the transition was smooth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.