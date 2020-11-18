IN reports 2 new local COVID-19 deaths; Perry and Spencer in red

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials gave a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
Gov. Holcomb joined the briefing by phone since he’s in quarantine.
“Some are symptomatic, and as of now, I’m just pleased to be able to report that all are doing well, but Janet and I will continue to keep each one of them in our thoughts and pray for their safe recoveries as we do for every single person who is dealing with getting through this virus,” stated Governor Holcomb.
It was announced Tuesday that several members of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.
Holcomb says both he and his wife will be tested again later this week.
State officials say there are no changes to the governor’s statewide mandate, for now.
Most of Wednesday’s map remains orange, but State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the entire state would be in the red if the only metric was new weekly cases per 100,000.
Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,143 new positive cases and 60 new COVID-19 related deaths.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now sits at 268,222 along with 4,830 total COVID-19 related deaths.
In our area, Perry and Spencer Counties are in red for positivity rates. The map shows Perry at 21.65% and Spencer at 15.43%.
The state uses two factors to determine which color a county is in for the week.
One of them is the number of cases per 100,000 residents. Dr. Box said if they only used that factor, the entire state would be in red.
The map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Perry County.
According to the state map, there are 115 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 new cases in Warrick County, 39 new cases un Dubois County, 10 new cases in Perry County, 20 new cases in Posey County, 48 new cases in Gibson County, 12 new cases in Spencer County, and seven new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 8,637 cases, 108 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,143 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,900 cases, 71 deaths
- Perry Co. - 762 cases, 21 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,096 cases, 13 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,561 cases, 19 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 718 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 471 cases, 18 deaths
