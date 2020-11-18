3 people, including toddler, hit by car outside Evansville Meijer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say three people, including a toddler were sent to the hospital after a car drove up on the sidewalk outside of Meijer.
Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the grocery side of the store.
They say the driver of the car told them she lost control and drove up on the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians.
Police say all three pedestrians were taken by an ambulance to the hospital.
They say a blood sample was taken from the driver to be sent off to the Indiana State Police lab for testing.
Officers say the driver was released, but could face charges, depending on the outcome of the testing.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.