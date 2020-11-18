Men’s basketball finalizes non-conference schedule

For the first time in program history, the Aces will meet up against Prairie View A&M on Nov. 27 in a 12 p.m. CT game at the KFC Yum! Center. The Panthers are coming off of a 19-13 campaign, which included a 14-4 record in the SWAC. A 3-game swing away from home will be completed on December 2 when the Aces travel to UT Martin. It is the first meeting since the 2015 CIT and the first trip to Martin, Tennessee since 2006.