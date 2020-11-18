5A KY Playoffs: Undefeated Owensboro ready to make a run

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday night, the Owensboro Red Devils will host Breckinridge County in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 5A High School Football playoffs.
Owensboro (8-0) went undefeated during the 2020 regular season, thanks to an explosive offense led by junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt that averaged 48 points per game.
“Our kids have done a great job, our coaches have done a great job preparing them and they’ve come out and executed,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “One week at a time and we can’t get caught up too much with what we’ve done. We have to focus on where we’re going now.”
The last time the Red Devils took the field was on October 30, defeating the same team they will face on Friday night, 69-6.
”We got a really good bunch of seniors,” Fallin said. “A really good bunch of kids that want to do what we’re asking them to. They believe that we’re going to give them an opportunity to be successful. They try to understand the scheme that we’re putting in and what their role is in it, and what they’re going to have to do to help us be successful.”
Owensboro will host Breckinridge Coounty at Rash Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
