Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.
According to the state’s website, nearly 3,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday.
Officials also reported 33 deaths across the Commonwealth.
All of Kentucky counties in our viewing area remain in the red Wednesday morning.
Out of the state’s 120 counties, only 14 counties are considered in the “orange” on the state’s incidence rate map.
We’ll keep you updated on those new restrictions once they’re announced later on Wednesday.
