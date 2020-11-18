KHSAA votes to start basketball season in January

“I think the girls saw that today or felt it again today when they thought their season was going to cancelled, I had to reassure them that we are still good to go this year,” Owensboro Catholic girls basketball coach Michael Robertson said. “It’s going to test everything I’ve got because not only do you got to keep a good face on as a head coach, but you got to keep them in the right mindset and we’ve got to be able to roll with the punches.”