KHSAA votes to start basketball season in January

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Athletics Association voted to start the basketball season Jan. 4.
The meeting was held Wednesday. You can see it here:
Contests were originally slated to begin on Monday. However, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and the rest of the board agreed the most prudent and safe thing to do is to push back the beginning of the basketball season.
The board also approved a motion for swimming & diving, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance to mirror basketball with a Jan. 4 start date.
14 Sports spoke with one Kentucky basketball team who knows all too well about what postponements and cancellations feel like. Owensboro Catholic’s season was cut short last March due to COVID-19.
“I think the girls saw that today or felt it again today when they thought their season was going to cancelled, I had to reassure them that we are still good to go this year,” Owensboro Catholic girls basketball coach Michael Robertson said. “It’s going to test everything I’ve got because not only do you got to keep a good face on as a head coach, but you got to keep them in the right mindset and we’ve got to be able to roll with the punches.”
“Hearing that it’s pushed back again - it’s frustrating but it makes me want to work even harder to get back to where we were, and finish this time and not have to come home early again,” Owensboro Catholic senior Catherine Head said.
The KHSAA football playoffs will begin as scheduled on Friday.
