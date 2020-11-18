Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball Ticketing & Spectator Guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Kentucky Wesleyan College Department of Athletics has announced its ticketing and spectators plans for the 2020-21 basketball season. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge throughout the Commonwealth, the athletic department and College officials have been working with local and state health authorities to ensure a safe return to the court for basketball student-athletes.
Spectators will be permitted at The Owensboro Sportscenter to the extent allowed by local and state recommendations or restrictions. The current recommendation from Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Public Health is to allow a maximum of 15% capacity for indoor sports. Kentucky Wesleyan will follow that recommendation, which will provide the opportunity for 750 spectators to attend each game.
However, when Daviess County is in “red” status, as defined by the Department of Public Health, spectators will not be permitted. Those decisions will be made at least 48 hours prior to each game and announced on our homepage at kwcpanthers.com and on our COVID-19 dashboard which can be viewed at www.kwcpanthers.com/covidbasketball .
If spectators are not permitted, or do not feel comfortable attending a game, they can watch for free online. All home games will be broadcast on the Great Midwest Digital Network and can be accessed at www.kwcpanthers.com.
When spectators are permitted, a predetermined number of seats will be reserved for the families of studentathletes and coaches as well as students, faculty, and staff of Kentucky Wesleyan. All remaining seats will be sold as general admission tickets. There will be no reserved seats and no season tickets sold this year due to the limited capacity and distancing requirements in the seating area.
Spectra Venue Management, our partner at The Owensboro Sportscenter, has developed a fixed seating chart that allows for appropriate distancing between groups. Seats will be available in blocks of 2, 4, or 6. Unavailable seats will be clearly marked and sitting in those seats will not be permitted. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.owensborotickets.com or on game day at The Owensboro Sportscenter box office.
To enter The Owensboro Sportscenter, spectators will be required to wear a mask that covers the face and nose. Masks must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
Season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season will receive a letter in the mail next week that includes a VIP Access card. This card will allow them entry into The Owensboro Sportscenter 30 minutes prior to the general public in order to select a seat. Upon entrance, ushers will be available to assist in locating an available seat. This card is NOT a ticket for admittance. Additionally, as a season ticket holder, your seats will be reserved for purchase for the 2021-22 season.
Unfortunately, Kentucky Wesleyan will not be offering benefits of the hospitality room due to COVID-19 concerns. Also, there will be no priority parking, and all fans will be required to enter the main entrance of The Owensboro Sportscenter.
Kentucky Wesleyan would like to thank fans in advance for their patience as we navigated this unprecedented situation.
