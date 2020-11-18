Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball Ticketing & Spectator Guidelines

Season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season will receive a letter in the mail next week that includes a VIP Access card. This card will allow them entry into The Owensboro Sportscenter 30 minutes prior to the general public in order to select a seat. Upon entrance, ushers will be available to assist in locating an available seat. This card is NOT a ticket for admittance. Additionally, as a season ticket holder, your seats will be reserved for purchase for the 2021-22 season.