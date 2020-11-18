Josh Minkler resigns as U.S. Attorney for Southern District of IN

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler has announced his resignation as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana effective, November 21.
He plans to join a private law firm in the Indianapolis area.
“Josh Minkler is a devoted public servant who has served the country and the citizens of the Southern District of Indiana with distinction,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “I thank him for his service, leadership and integrity and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
U.S. Attorney Minkler was appointed by President Trump as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate.
Minkler was sworn in as the current United States Attorney on October 10, 2017.
Effective November 22, First Assistant United States Attorney John Childress will succeed Minkler as Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
