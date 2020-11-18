Henderson schools going virtual for at least 2 weeks

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools are moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks.
Their Facebook post reads:
As a proactive measure, for the two weeks of November 23rd and November 30th, all Henderson County Schools will utilize non-traditional instruction (NTI) as our mode of instruction. Childcare centers at Bend Gate, East Heights, and Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center will remain open on November 23rd and November 24th and the week of November 30th (closed November 25th-27th).
A letter sent to families shows they hope to return to the hybrid model on Dec. 7. A decision will be announced by Dec. 2.
The letter says they will use NTI as needed when teachers are in quarantine.
