Evansville Rescue Mission’s ‘Drumstick Dash’ canceled

Your ERM staff has worked very hard to go above and beyond the stated requirements for Social Distancing and Safety listed by the Health Department. Yet, in spite of our strenuous efforts, they have denied our application for an in-person Drumstick Dash this Thanksgiving. We are very disappointed in this decision, as I’m sure you are. So, due to these unfortunate circumstances, that are out of our control, the Drumstick Dash will be a semi-virtual event! You can sign up until Thanksgiving Day, and then on the honor-system, complete your race at your leisure. We ask that you submit your times by December 1, 2020. There are lots of beautiful places throughout the Tri-State where you can go and walk or run. We’d be happy to make suggestions to you. When you and your family choose to do the race, please post a picture and we will share those on Facebook. Please use #DrumstickDashEVV when you post. Thanks for your support!