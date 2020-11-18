Wadesville home fully engulfed in fire when crews arrive

WADESVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to the 200 block of N. Oliver Road in Wadesville late Wednesday morning.
Black Township Fire officials say the call came in around 10:30 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they say the home was fully engulfed on the front porch and in the roof. The fire spread throughout the entire house.
Five different agencies were on scene to help.
As of 1:30 p.m., crews are still putting out hot spots in hard to reach areas in the basement and in crawl spaces.
The people living inside were able to get out, and no one was hurt.
