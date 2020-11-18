Deaconess breaks ground on new medical center in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess broke ground for a new gastrointestinal (GI) center on its Newburgh campus on Wednesday morning.
The 140,000 square-foot facility will allow patients with digestive disorders to receive care from GI experts in one centralized location at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
The building will include an endoscopy suite, GI clinics for pediatric and adult patients, a specialty clinic and a medical weight loss clinic.
Deaconess officials say they are excited they will have their entire GI staff under one roof once the center is built.
“By centralizing it, we can really concentrate on it, we can focus on it,” Deaconess Health System CEO Shawn McCoy said. “We can really use all of our time and our talent towards making things better, so that’s what we’re going to do here when this center opens.”
Construction is expected to be complete by mid-2022.
