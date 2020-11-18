DCPS hosting ‘stuff the turkey’ Wed. to help families in need

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - You can help “stuff the turkey” in Daviess County to help families in need Wednesday morning.
School buses will be in the parking lots of the two Owensboro Walmarts and the Kroger on Frederica Street.
Anyone can drop off some non-perishable food items, along with hygiene and personal care products.
That goes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The whole point of this is to support families in need at Daviess County Public Schools this holiday season.
