Daviess Co. teacher spreads joy with pies

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - With Daviess County Schools going back to virtual learning abruptly Friday, a Hager Preschool teacher wanted to spread some joy Wednesday morning.
Natasha Staples came up with an idea to let students and their families know how much she appreciates them. On Wednesday morning, a carload of pies headed out to 16 houses around town.
“It just makes me really happy to know that people are still out there trying to support everybody and just trying to make things continue to happen for our kids,” shared Staples.
The pie delivery was made possible thanks to donations from area businesses in the community.
