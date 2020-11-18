Daviess Co. monument relocation meeting set for Wed. night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Monument Relocation Committee is planning to choose the new home for a Confederate statue that sits on the courthouse lawn.
The committee has been tasked with deciding where it should move during last week’s virtual meeting.
One of the leading choices was to have the monument moved to the Museum of Science and History with the base going to the Panther Creek Battlefield.
That virtual meeting will happen at 4:30 Wednesday night.
You will be able to watch that meeting on the Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.