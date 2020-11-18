Cold Start; Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coldest morning of the fall season with temps dropping into the mid to upper 20s under clear skies. Sunny skies along coupled with southerly winds will bolster temps into the mid-50s.
Thursday, southerly winds gusting over 20-miles an hour will elevate temps into the upper 60s under clear skies. Friday, mostly sunny and breezy with high temps in the mid to upper 60′s.
The next rain maker arrives late Sunday afternoon and will end Monday morning. A sweeping cold front, pushing off the Great Lakes, will generate rain and windy conditions. High temps will remain in the mid-60′s on Saturday and Sunday.
