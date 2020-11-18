On alert for strong winds Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures in the low 40s. Thursday will probably be the warmest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but Thursday will also be windy.
We are on alert for strong winds and an elevated fire risk Thursday. I do not think it will be quite as windy as Sunday was, but we could still see sustained winds from the southwest ranging from 10 to 25 mph, and the gusts as strong as 25 to 35 mph.
That could be enough to blow around loose objects outside and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles, like semi-trucks, traveling on east-west oriented roads. Those highs winds paired with low humidity also mean any fires that start will likely spread rapidly, so outdoor burning is discouraged.
The winds will gradually weaken Thursday night, but temperatures will remain mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
A few clouds will start to move in on Friday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
There is a slight chance of rain, mainly north of I-64, beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday, but I think most of us will stay dry until Sunday. A cold front will swing through our region Sunday evening. That will bring us scattered showers, mainly from Sunday afternoon through the overnight hours. It looks like that rain will probably move out of our region before sunrise on Monday.
As that cold front moves out, our temperatures will drop. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s. We will see more sunshine on Monday, but our highs will only be in the low 50s.
More rain is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but the models are still struggling with the exact location and timing of that rain, so I cannot confidently give any specifics on that system yet.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.