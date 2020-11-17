Youth First, Joshua Academy receives $25K grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville school got a big financial boost thanks to State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.
The Joshua Academy was presented with a $25,000 grant.
That money will be used to start Youth First Social Work services at the school.
Officials tell us the social worker will help students and parents get the support they need to hopefully help the kids to better focus on school.
“If they are dealing with an issue at home, they have lost a job or lack of money or food, they can give them the resources they need to help," said Principal Arvenda McDonald.
This grant is just a start they are going to need community support to keep it going. If you would like to donate, you can visit their website.
