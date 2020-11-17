When you should get tested while heading into winter months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we head into these colder months, the flu, allergies, and COVID-19 are among us.
Doctors at Deaconess say if you have any symptoms of flu or COVID-19, you should get tested. This is because a lot of symptoms run side by side.
The following symptoms could be associated with either flu or COVID-19:
- Fever or feeling feverish
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches and headache
Doctors also say you should get tested if you find out you’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
If you have been exposed, you can go online and schedule a test at one of Deaconess’s testing sites in the area.
Deaconess says they are working to get test results back to people as quickly as possible.
“We do have locations at Lynch Road, the Deaconess Clinic downtown, at Gibson General and are working towards another location in Warrick County, as of today because of all of this increase in our community,” said Dr. Brad Scheu with Deaconess Health System.
That new location is in Warrick County near Castle High School on 261 and it will be opening November 20.
Deaconess also has locations in Mt. Vernon and Henderson.
Deaconess says the most important thing you can do if you find out you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID is to quarantine for 14 days.
Direct exposure means being less than six feet of someone who is positive for more than 15 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.