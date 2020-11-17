IL Gov. Pritzker announces state to move back to Tier 3 mitigations Fri.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave his Tuesday coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.
During his press conference, Governor Pritzker announces Illinois is moving to Tier 3 mitigations on Friday.
Health officials are reporting 12,601 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 597,849.
Health officials say 97 additional lives have been lost due to the virus. They’re also reporting 5,887 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
During the press conference, they say one out of every four patients in the hospital have COVID-19.
The map shows one additional death in Edwards County and one in Wayne County since Monday.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 739 cases, 27 deaths
- White County - 449 cases, 7 deaths
- Wabash County - 399 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 172 cases, 3 deaths
