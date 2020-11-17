Vanderburgh Co. Health Depart. sends ‘cease and desist’ letters to businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department says it’s sending “cease and desist letters” to businesses that are disregarding the state’s COVID guidelines.
The health department says, in some cases, they may shut down the business for a short period of time to educate the staff and owners on how to make those corrections. Health officials say they shut down the Hornet’s Nest for a short period last week.
Hornet’s Nest owner, Derek Ungenthiem, tells 14 News they shut down for one day this past Friday and re-opened Saturday after complying with the health department requests.
Ungenthiem says the health department told him they emailed him the “cease and desist letter” but he never got it.
He says he wasn’t aware of the “cease and desist” until the health department came in and shut them down after seeing an employee wearing a mask that wasn’t covering the nose.
Health leaders say working closely with these businesses is meant to be a learning tool.
“We work with them so that everybody understands what they need to be doing,” stated Joe Gries with the Vanderburgh County Health Department. “It just takes a little bit of education, conversation, providing information, and everything works out. Sometimes it goes a little bit further, but pretty much everybody works with us real well.”
The Health Department’s Joe Gries says health inspectors are consistently following up on complaints and tips from the public.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.