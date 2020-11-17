UE Women’s Basketball reveals non-conference schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville women’s basketball team has released its six-game non-conference slate for the 2020-21 season.
After 269 days without a contest, the Aces return to the floor on December 1. Evansville opens up the 2020-21 campaign on the road at Murray State as the Aces look to avenge a narrow 61-59 loss to the Races a season ago.
The first game for the Aces inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse is December 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne as Evansville begins a three-game home-stand. Last season, the Aces battled with the Mastodons in Fort Wayne as Lola Reed scored 26 points in her Evansville debut.
On December 16, UE welcomes in Oakland City, who the Aces last played in the regular season during the 2017-18 campaign, earning a 96-59 victory over the Mighty Oaks. Closing-out the homestand, Evansville hosts Miami (Ohio) on December 19 as the Redhawks come to the River City for the first time since 2014 when the Aces captured a 51-41 win over Miami.
In its penultimate non-conference game, Evansville travels to Indianapolis on December 22 for a showdown with Butler. The 38th matchup between the two sides and first since 2010 features the Aces and a Bulldogs squad that finished fifth in the Big East last season.
To finish the non-conference slate, the Aces host Bellarmine, who makes the jump to NCAA Division I and the ASUN this year. Evansville and Bellarmine have met just twice previously in the 1974-75 and 1976-77 seasons.
At this time, tickets are not available for the 2020-21 Evansville women’s basketball season. In consultation with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, all social distancing guidelines will be followed inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Further updates on ticket information will be distributed when it becomes available.
