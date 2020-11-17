UE Women’s Basketball reveals non-conference schedule

On December 16, UE welcomes in Oakland City, who the Aces last played in the regular season during the 2017-18 campaign, earning a 96-59 victory over the Mighty Oaks. Closing-out the homestand, Evansville hosts Miami (Ohio) on December 19 as the Redhawks come to the River City for the first time since 2014 when the Aces captured a 51-41 win over Miami.