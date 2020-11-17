UE MBB set to open 2020-21 season at Louisville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The University of Evansville men’s basketball team will open up the 2020-21 season against Louisville in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. The announcement was made on social media by the Cardinals and confirmed by a UE official.
The Purple Aces replace Southern Illinois in the tournament after the Salukis paused activities due to positive COVID-19 test results.
The tournament will take place at UofL, KFC Yum! Center and Galt House Hotel. It will feature nine participating teams who will play 16 games over a 10-day stretch from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4.
According to a press release from Louisville, UE will play two games in the tournament one less game than SIU was set to participate in.
Evansville will play Louisville Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 4:00 PM ET/CT on the ACC Network. The Aces second game will be against Prairie View on Friday, Nov. 27 at 1:00 PM ET/CT on ESPN3.
14 Sports confirmed with a UE official that the rest of the Aces' non-conference schedule is “forthcoming”.
