Tri-State has deadliest day since pandemic started

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Coronavirus death tolls shatter in parts of the Tri-State.
“And it’s just heartbreaking. I know people that have actually died,” shared Mt. Vernon resident, Samantha Forsee.
With a single-day record of seven new deaths in Vanderburgh County and 13 additional deaths in the Green River District, health officials are sounding the alarm, begging people to mask up and avoid big gatherings.
“Like, so many lives are just being changed, and it’s just devastating to see the state that were in,” stated Forsee.
Long-term care facilities across the Tri-State are battling coronavirus outbreaks. In Kentucky and Indiana, the National Guard was called in to assist long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, many schools continue moving to online learning.
“Our businesses not being able to go on, and lose money. That’s the hardest part for us to watch," shared Tricia Salmon in Daviess County. "Everything go downhill.”
As a result of the numbers, in Kentucky, Governor Beshear says he will be announcing new restrictions Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.