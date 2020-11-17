1 person displaced after apartment fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person has been displaced after a fire Tuesday afternoon.
The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 3500 block of Jackson Avenue just after noon for an apartment fire.
EFD tells 14 News the property manager noticed smoke coming from the front door and second floor window of an apartment.
We are told crews extinguished the fire by 12:20 p.m.
EFD says no one was home at the time of the fire. However, due to smoke and heat damage throughout the apartment, one person has been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.