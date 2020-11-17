New plans revealed for Evansville’s 5th and Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville skyline will soon change. The tallest building within a 100 mile radius, 420 Main, will be demolished in 2021.
After going in and really assessing the condition of the building, the developer realized it was going to be a larger problem to fix than originally anticipated.
Now they’ve switched gears, and the entire block is involved.
“That building has been ignored by previous owners for years and years and years and what has happened is, it’s rotted to the extent that it cannot be repurposed," explained Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.
In 2021, 420 Main, along with the Sycamore building, will be brought to rubble.
“Nobody goes to either of these buildings, so this whole block is vacant every single day," said Candance Chapman, Director of the Downtown Evansville Development Corp.
By 2023, the developer and construction crews plan to complete two connected buildings here. A six-story building where 420 Main stands and a four-story building to replace Sycamore.
“Hopefully restaurant space, as well as a food hall that we are all really excited about for our community development destination," shared Chapman. “Office space on the 2nd floor and then the rest of the buildings will be apartments."
Between the two, the city will maintain a park. For some, it may be disappointing to see the city’s tallest building go, but community leaders like Mayor Winnecke are looking at what this new project will bring to the surrounding area.
“I think we have to look at the future. And we think the future development on that site will make it so vibrant, in a matter of time, we won’t even remember that 18-story building," said Mayor Winnecke.
The total cost of the project is estimated at nearly $60 million. Developers hope to get demolition started during the first quarter of 2021, and complete the project in 2023.
