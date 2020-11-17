10 more local COVID-19 related deaths; 84 new deaths statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,541 new positive cases and 84 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now sits at 262,207 along with 4,770 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The map shows seven new deaths in Vanderburgh County, two new deaths in Warrick County and one new death in Gibson County.
According to the state map, there are 130 coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 39 new cases in Warrick County, 27 new cases un Dubois County, 20 new cases in Gibson County, another 20 cases in Spencer County, 10 new cases in Perry County, and seven new cases in both Posey and Pike counties.
On Friday, Governor Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-48 to implement pandemic requirements for all Hoosiers and targeted restrictions for counties that have high levels of COVID-19.
The executive order is now in effect and will run until at least Saturday, Dec. 12.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 8,522 cases, 107 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,104 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,864 cases, 71 deaths
- Perry Co. - 752 cases, 20 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,076 cases, 13 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,513 cases, 19 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 706 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 464 cases, 18 deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.