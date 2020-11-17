Man found guilty of murder, attempted murder in April 2019 shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County jury found Elijah Parchman guilty of murder and attempted murder following a shooting that took place in April 2019.
Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of East Virginia Street around 9:45 p.m. April 5, 2019.
We are told Parchman was also found guilty of a firearm sentencing enhancement which will add time to his final sentence.
“The victims in this case deserved justice after Mr. Parchman’s extremely careless actions led to irreparable damage,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “This was a chaotic scene with many moving parts. Deputy Prosecutor John Bober, Deputy Prosecutor Josh Hutcheson, and numerous Evansville Police Detectives presented an extremely strong case for the jury to consider.”
Parchman will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on December 14.
