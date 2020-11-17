6A KY Playoffs: Panthers and Colonels set for opening round match-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Friday night, Daviess County will travel to Henderson County for the opening round of the KHSAA Class 6A High School Football playoffs.
The Panthers (3-4) haven’t seen the field since October 30, defeating Warren East by 42 points, and will face a tall task when facing the Colonels (6-1) who are currently ranked #1.
The two programs last faced each other on October 16 where it was a high-scoring affair, Henderson Co. eventually came out on top, 63-44.
There’s also a revenge factor to this opening round game, as the Colonels knocked the Panthers out of post-season play in 2019.
Daviess Co. and Henderson Co. are set for a 7:00 PM kick at Colonel Field in Henderson.
