6A KY Playoffs: Eagles set for revenge battle versus Mustangs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Friday night, the Apollo Eagles will hit the road to McCracken Co. for the KHSAA Class 6A High School Football playoffs.
John Edge’s squad hasn’t seen on-field game action since October 30, when Apollo defeated Owensboro Catholic, 10-0.
Now, the Eagles (4-3) will face a revenge match-up when facing the Mustangs (4-2). In 2019, McCracken Co. dominated Apollo, 57-0, in the opening round of the playoffs to advance in the 6A bracket.
Apollo and McCracken Co. are set for a 7:00 PM kickoff at Marquette Stadium in Paducah.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.