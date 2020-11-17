2nd victim dies in deadly Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire that has now killed two people in Owensboro.
According to the Owensboro Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire along Ewing Road and Yosemite Drive Tuesday.
They say first arriving units found light smoke when they arrived to the home.
Fire officials say upon entry into the building, they found a fire in the bedroom on a mattress. According to OFD, that’s when responding units found a deceased man on the mattress.
We are told crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the bedroom.
During their search, fire officials tell 14 News they found a woman across the hall in another bedroom. They say she was taken to the hospital. Officer Boggess says that woman has now died.
We are working to get more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.