Gov. Beshear announces deadliest day in Ky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave a coronavirus update at 3 p.m.
During his press conference, Governor Beshear announced Tuesday is the deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.
Governor Beshear reports 33 new COVID-19 related deaths.
He states there are 2,931 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in the Commonwealth to 142,008.
Governor Beshear says 325 of those cases are those 18-years-old and under.
The positivity rate now sits at 9.1%
You can watch it live below.
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 214 new cases.
Of those new cases, 88 are in Daviess County, 13 are in Hancock County, 41 are in Henderson County, 13 are in McLean County, 23 are in Ohio County, 17 are in Union County and 19 in Webster County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths include five residents of Daviess County, two residents of Hancock County, one resident of Henderson County, two more residents of McLean County, another two residents of Ohio County, and one resident of Webster County.
Officials say this is the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day for the seven-county region, surpassing the November 13, 2020, report of 156 new cases.
The district has had a total of 6,869 reported cases and 5,399 total recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 28 new cases Tuesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 1,515 reported cases and 984 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 487 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,708 cases, 39 deaths, 2,162 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,180 cases, 19 deaths, 1,017 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,515 cases, 44 deaths, 984 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 801 cases, 14 deaths, 641 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,726 cases, 37 deaths, 1,353 recovered
- Webster Co. - 458 cases, 6 deaths, 336 recovered
- McLean Co. - 323 cases, 12 deaths, 223 recovered
- Union Co. - 622 cases, 6 deaths, 523 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 231 cases, 8 deaths, 161 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.