Gibson Co. Health Department offering free COVID-19 testing site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Health Department is offering a free COVID-19 testing site.
Health officials say that site will be at the Gibson County Fairgrounds 4-H Exhibit Building located at 709 N. Embree Street in Princeton.
The testing site will open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
There will be no testing on Wednesday or on Holidays.
Officials say registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
They tell us that testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as two can be tested with parental consent.
Gibson County health officials say to get tested you should bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state-issued ID.
This testing was made possible through a grant from the Indiana Department of Health.
