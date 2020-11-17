Family who lost 2 children, father in 2017 wreck to hold news conference Tues.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference is expected from the family of Prince and Princess Carter Tuesday.
They were the two children killed in a 2017 wreck at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Linwood Avenue.
That’s where that news conference is set to take place later Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier this year, Frederick McFarland was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
He was evading police that night when he hit the car the children and their parents were in.
The father was also killed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.