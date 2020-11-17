Evansville’s Christmas tree lighting event going virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials announced on Tuesday that the annual Christmas tree lighting event will now be held virtually.
They say they made the decision following Governor Eric Holcomb’s restrictions in Executive Order 20-48.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Facebook page.
The event will still be held Thursday, November 19 just after 5 p.m.
Evansville’s official Christmas tree was delivered to the Civic Center last Friday.
The Christmas tree will remain on display in front of the Civic Center building through the holiday season and will be removed sometime after January 1, 2021.
