Police investigating after juvenile shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side that happened Tuesday night.
We are still working to get more information on this developing story, but we are learning that a juvenile was shot in the head.
Police are telling us this all happened in the backyard of a home on Jefferson Avenue around 9:30 Tuesday night.
We learning from EPD that this was reportedly a situation where a juvenile accidentally shot another juvenile.
At this time, police are telling us there’s no update on the condition of the victim, but he is unlikely to survive.
Police say no one is in custody in connection to that shooting, but an investigation is underway.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.