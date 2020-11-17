Dream Center celebrates newly renovated gym

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dream Center Evansville announced the renovation of its gym with the help of the Indianapolis NBA All-Star Legacy Committee.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday morning at the facility with members of the NBA All-Star Legacy Committee, Dream Center leaders along with members of the community.
The Dream Center’s gymnasium, which was originally built in 2007, has been updated with an electric curtain, offering greater adaptability for how space is used.
Two basketball goals have been upgraded, and two more were installed. Nonprofit officials say safety padding around the gym has also been replaced and upgraded. Cafeteria-stye tables have been added that officials say create a more flexible seating environment.
They also say four new sets of bleachers have been added for seating options.
Dream Center Evansville provides a safe haven service to kids of all ages and families with a focus on providing out-of-school programming, academic development, neighborhood revitalization and more.
The renovations are part of a statewide initiative fueled by the Indianapolis NBA All-Star Host Committee.
Twenty-one youth-serving nonprofit organizations each received a grant up to $50,000 in 2020 for projects focused on health and wellness or education in an effort to leave a lasting legacy across Indiana in coordination with Indianapolis NBA All-Star weekend.
