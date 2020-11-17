Colder But Sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dry cold front will provide a wind shift and sharp temperature drop after highs reached the lower 60s Monday. Sunny and brisk as temps struggle to reach the upper 40′s behind northwest winds. Tonight, clear and cold as temps cascade into the mid to upper 20s.
Wednesday, sunny skies with seasonable temps in the mid-50s. Thursday, southerly winds gusting over 20-miles an hour will elevate temps into the mid-60′s under mostly sunny skies.
The next rain maker arrives late Sunday afternoon and will end Monday morning. A sweeping cold front, pushing off the Great Lakes, will bring even chances for rain and breezy conditions.
