Clear skies continue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies will continue through the end of the week, but we have some big changes in our temperatures over the next 48 hours!
Tonight will be clear, calm and cold. Temperatures only made it into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon, and we will fall back through the 40s and 30s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s, which is average for this time of year. The morning will be calm, but we will start to see a light breeze from the south-southeast during the afternoon.
Those winds will turn due south Wednesday night, pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State. As a result, low temperatures will only drop into the lower 40s by Thursday morning.
Warm air will continue to flow in from the south-southwest through the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday and may even reach into the upper 60s during the weekend.
Our skies will stay mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, but Saturday will be partly cloudy. There is a very slight chance of rain Saturday along the northern edge of the Tri-State, but I think most of us will stay dry until Sunday.
A cold front will swing through our region Sunday night. Scattered showers are possible ahead of that front throughout the day on Sunday, but our best chance of rain will be Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Behind that cold front, high temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 50s to start next week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.