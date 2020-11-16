New COVID-19 deaths in Edwards and Wayne Counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker again urged Illinois residents to stay home if they can during his coronavirus briefing Monday.
Illinois reported 33,291 new COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths since our last update Friday.
The state now has at least 585,248 total positive COVID-19 cases and 10,779 deaths.
The map shows one additional death in Edwards County and three in Wayne County since Friday.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 730 cases, 26 deaths
- White County - 439 cases, 7 death
- Wabash County - 391 cases, 6 deaths
- Edwards County - 166 cases, 3 death
