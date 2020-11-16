Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. speaks on COVID-19 spike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, Vanderburgh County announced 166 new cases of coronavirus and one more person has died. This brings the county’s total coronavirus death toll to 100.
It has been a rough last few days, with nearly 500 new cases just in the last three days alone.
“It is frustrating, but it’s going to continue until we really have everybody understand how they need to protect themselves," said Joe Gries of the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Almost 40% of all active cases are those between the ages of 20 and 39 years old. After seeing what’s happening in the community and an employee testing positive, Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe and Bar is temporarily closing its doors.
“I really think that is a good, responsible reaction to what’s going on with that business," shared Gries. “Obviously, they care about the employees, they care about the patrons, they want to make sure people are safe. Making those kinds of decisions is difficult.”
The restaurant’s owner says he wanted to keep his employees and customers safe. Now, all of his employees are getting tested.
Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s new executive order, businesses and restaurants will have to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. The health department shared this tip for business owners in the event that a patron is uncooperative.
“I think the best defense is, what we’re trying to do is protect you but also protect our employees. Make sure that you explain to them that when their people are together in an enclosed area or even outside when we’re all together, this is how this spreads," stated Gries.
Gries tells 14 News they should soon be hearing from the state about how much funding they will receive to assist in efforts to enforce the executive order.
