Vanderburgh Co. has 100th COVID-19 related death

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,218 new positive cases and 26 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now sits at 256,744 along with 4,686 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.
According to the state map, there are 166 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 56 new cases in Warrick County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Perry County, 26 new cases in Posey County, 54 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Spencer County, and five new cases in Pike County.
On Friday, Governor Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-48 to implement pandemic requirements for all Hoosiers and targeted restrictions for counties that have high levels of COVID-19.
The executive order is now in effect and will run until at least Saturday, Dec. 12.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 8,392 cases, 100 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 2,077 cases, 29 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,825 cases, 69 deaths
- Perry Co. - 742 cases, 20 deaths
- Posey Co. - 1,069 cases, 13 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 1,493 cases, 18 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 686 cases, 7 deaths
- Pike Co. - 457 cases, 18 deaths
