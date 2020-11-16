Suspect’s name, dash-cam video released in weekend break-in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is releasing the name of the suspect in a weekend break-in reported in the 1100 block of Loft Cove.
As 14 News first reported Saturday, officers responded to what was reported to be a break-in. After arriving, officers found the suspect outside acting erratically, as they described it.
Officials say after detectives arrived later in the night, they determined many of the people at the gathering had been abusing narcotics, and officials say they believe the suspect was also using narcotics.
On Monday, officials with EPD released dashboard video from the scene.
The suspect, who has now been identified as 20-year-old Evan Terhune, can be seen attacking an officer and punching him in the face. This was seconds after Terhune damaged a patrol car by running into it with his body, according to officials.
“Another person at the gathering fired his weapon at Mr. Terhune in self-defense," says Sergeant Nick Winsett with EPD, “but accidently struck the victim in the leg. The victim did not wish to file charges against the person who accidently shot him in the leg.”
Sergeant Winsett says officers had to use a taser to take Terhune into custody.
“After being placed into custody," says Sergeant Winsett, "Mr. Terhune continued to act erratically and was eventually transported in the police transport van to the hospital for treatment. While being transported to the hospital, Mr. Terhune continued to yell, scream and thrash about uncontrollably in the back of the transport van.”
14 News has decided not to show the video of Terhune inside the transport van, because his actions may be disturbing to some.
Still images do, however, show a spit hood placed on Terhune’s head. Officials say in no way was the covering causing Terhune any kind of distress.
“I would like to say that Mr. Terhune is still hospitalized,” says Sergeant Winsett, "and his current medical condition is unknown at this time.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.