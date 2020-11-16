Sources: Calbert Cheaney to join Pacers’ coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -It looks like a Hoosier household name is returning to his roots. Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski that Calbert Cheaney is set to join the Pacers' coaching staff.
An Evansville native and graduate of Harrison High School, Cheaney has spent the last two season as an assistant coach in the NBA G-League.
Under Bob Knight, Cheaney was a star at Indiana University. He was a three-time All-American, the National Player of the Year and the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer with 2,613 points - a record he still holds.
The news of Cheaney’s addition comes after Nate Bjorkgren was hired as head coach on October 20. He replaced former head coach, Nate McMillan, who was let go in August after the Pacers were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
